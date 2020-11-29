Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Traverse City, 1-6 p.m., Nov. 30, Living Hope Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 3050 South Airport Road
Frankfort, 3-5:30 p.m., Dec. 3, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.
Cadillac, 1-7:15 p.m., Dec. 7, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Traverse City, 3-7 p.m., Dec. 7, St. Francis School- Blood Bus, 123 E. 11th St.
Traverse City, 1-6 p.m., Dec. 8, The Presbyterian Church- meeting room, 701 Westminster Road
Cadillac, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Dec. 9, 44North- Blood Bus, 1406 N. Mitchell St.
Manistee, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 9, Manistee County Board Room, 415 Third St.
Traverse City, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 10, Bill Marsh- Blood Bus, 1661 S. Garfield Ave.
Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 11, Traverse City Central High School- Blood Bus, 1150 Milliken Drive
American Red Cross
Cadillac, 12:30-2:30 p.m., Nov. 30, Wexford County Civic Center, 1320 N. Mitchell St.
