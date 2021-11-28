Versiti Blood Center of Michigan
Traverse City, 11:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Nov. 29, Rove Estate- Blood Bus, 7007 E. Traverse Highway (M-72)
Grayling, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Nov. 30, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Elk Rapids, 1:45-6 p.m., Nov. 30, Amvets Hall- meeting room, 410 Bridge St.
Cadillac, 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Dec. 1, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus, 400 Hobart St.
Frankfort, 1:45-6 p.m., Dec. 2, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.
Lake Leelanau, 3:30-7:45 p.m., Dec. 2, St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 403 St. Mary’s St.
Cadillac, 1:15-7:15 p.m., Dec. 6, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Traverse City, 1:45-6 p.m., Dec. 7, The Presbyterian Church- meeting room, 701 Westminster Road
Cadillac, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Dec. 8, 44North- Blood Bus, 1406 N. Mitchell St.
Manistee, 10:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Dec. 8, Manistee County Board Room, 415 Third St.
Marion, 1:45-6:45 p.m., Dec. 8, Highland Christian Reformed Church Hall, 9034 23 Mile Road
Mancelona, 9:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Dec. 9, Mancelona High School- Blood Bus, 9300 W. Limits Road
East Jordan, 1-6:45 p.m., Dec. 10, East Jordan Plastics- Blood Bus, 6400 M-32
East Jordan, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Dec. 10, Fire Station Training Room, 555 Maple St.
American Red Cross
Cadillac, 1:30-5 p.m., Dec. 7, Cadillac Armory, 415 Haynes St.
Houghton Lake, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Dec. 10, Houghton Lake High School, 4433 W. Houghton Lake Drive
Appointments are encouraged at all locations, as space may be limited during the COVID-19 pandemic. Everyone must wear face masks — regardless of vaccination status — unless they have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing one.
Visit donate.michigan.versiti.org and redcrossblood.org/give for complete schedules of area blood drives.
