Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Manistee, 9:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Nov. 28, Manistee Catholic High School Gym, 1200 Manistee Highway
Benzonia, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 28, Benzie Central High School Auditorium Lobby, 9222 Homestead Road
Traverse City, 12:30-6 p.m., Nov. 28, Up North Live- 7/4 News, 8513 E. Traverse Highway
Mancelona, 9:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Nov. 29, Mancelona High School- Blood Bus, 9300 W. Limits Road
Brethren, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 29, Brethren High School Gym, 4400 N. High Bridge Road
Cadillac, 12:30-4 p.m., Nov. 29, Baker College of Cadillac Student Center, 9600 E. 13th St.
Elk Rapids, 1:30-6 p.m., Nov. 30, Amvets Hall- meeting room, 410 Bridge St.
Honor, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Dec. 1, Honor Bank, 2254 Henry St.
Kingsley, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Dec. 5, Kingsley High School, 7475 Kingsley Road
Cadillac, 12:30-7:30 p.m., Dec. 5, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Manistee, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Dec. 6, Manistee County Board Room, 415 Third St.
Traverse City, 1:30-6 p.m., Dec. 6, The Presbyterian Church- meeting room, 701 Westminster Road
Maple City, noon to 4 p.m., Dec. 7, Glen Lake High School, 3375 W. Burdickville Road
East Jordan, noon to 3:15 p.m., Dec. 8, East Jordan Plastics Inc., 6400 M-32
Traverse City, 8-11 a.m., Dec. 9, Grand Traverse County Health Department- Blood Bus, 2600 LaFranier Road
Traverse City, noon to 3:30 p.m., Dec. 9, Munson Medical Center REMEC Room, 1105 Sixth St.
Traverse City, 1:15-4 p.m., Dec. 9, Serra Toyota- Blood Bus, 1302 S. Garfield Ave.
