Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Tustin, 3-5 p.m., Nov. 24, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Room, 108 Church St.
Grayling, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 25, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Bellaire, 1-4:30 p.m., Nov. 25, Shanty Creek Resort Parlor D, 5780 Shanty Creek Road
Cadillac, 2-8 p.m., Nov. 27, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 6184 E. M-55
Traverse City, 1-6 p.m., Nov. 30, Living Hope Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 3050 South Airport Road
Frankfort, 3-5:30 p.m., Dec. 3, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.
American Red Cross
Cadillac, 12:30-2:30 p.m., Nov. 30, Wexford County Civic Center, 1320 N. Mitchell St.
