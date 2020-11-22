Versiti Blood Center

of Michigan

Tustin, 3-5 p.m., Nov. 24, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Room, 108 Church St.

Grayling, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 25, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.

Bellaire, 1-4:30 p.m., Nov. 25, Shanty Creek Resort Parlor D, 5780 Shanty Creek Road

Cadillac, 2-8 p.m., Nov. 27, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 6184 E. M-55

Traverse City, 1-6 p.m., Nov. 30, Living Hope Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 3050 South Airport Road

Frankfort, 3-5:30 p.m., Dec. 3, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.

American Red Cross

Cadillac, 12:30-2:30 p.m., Nov. 30, Wexford County Civic Center, 1320 N. Mitchell St.

