Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Lake City, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 10, Lake City High School- Blood Bus, 251 E. Russell St.
Grayling, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 11, Grayling High School- Blood Bus, 1135 N. Old 27
Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nov. 13, Great Lakes Plastic Surgery Center- Blood Bus, 5085 Anna Drive.
Interlochen, 3:40-6:45 p.m., Nov. 16, Tom’s Food Market- Blood Bus, 9475 Market Drive.
Elk Rapids, 2-6 p.m., Nov. 17, Amvets Hall- meeting room, 410 Bridge St.
Boyne Falls, 11:45 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 18, Boyne Mountain Resort Event Room, 1 Boyne Mountain Road.
Traverse City, 2:45-6:30 p.m., Nov. 18, Elks Lodge- meeting room, 625 Bay St.
Charlevoix, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 20, Charlevoix High School- Blood Bus, 5200 Marion Center Road.
Thompsonville, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 20, Crystal Mountain Hudson Bay Room, 12500 Crystal Mountain Drive.
Fife Lake, noon to 5 p.m., Nov. 20, Fife Lake Library Community Room, 77 Lakecrest Ln.
American Red Cross
Houghton Lake, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Nov. 9, St. John Lutheran Church, 2888 W. Houghton Lake Road.
