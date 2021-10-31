Versiti Blood Center of Michigan
Cadillac, 1-7:30 p.m., Nov. 1, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Benzonia, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nov. 2, Benzie Central High School Auditorium, 9222 Homestead Road
McBain, 2:15-7:30 p.m., Nov. 2, Amish community- Blood Bus, 8870 S. Vandermullen Road
Lake Ann, 2:30-7 p.m., Nov. 3, United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 6583 First St.
Leland, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Nov. 4, Leland Public School- Blood Bus, 200 N. Grand Ave.
Fife Lake, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 5, Forest Area High School Theater, 7741 Shippy Road
Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 5, State Savings Bank- Blood Bus, 416 E. Front St.
Benzonia, 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Nov. 10, Centra Wellness Network Conference Room, 6051 Frankfort Highway
Lake City, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 11, Lake City High School Community Space, 251 E. Russell Road
McBain, 1:45-5:30 p.m., Nov. 11, Rehoboth Reformed Church Fellowship Hall, 8372 S. Lucas Road
East Jordan, 1:15-5:30 p.m., Nov. 12, East Jordan Fire Department Training Room, 555 Maple St.
