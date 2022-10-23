Versiti Blood Center of Michigan
Charlevoix, noon to 6 p.m., Oct. 24, Elks Club Community Room, 12735 U.S. 31 North
Charlevoix, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Oct. 25, Charlevoix High School Gym, 5200 Marion Center Road
Fife Lake, 8:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Oct. 26, Forest Area High School Commons, 7741 Shippy Road
Bellaire, 1-6:30 p.m., Oct. 26, Short’s Brewing Company, 121 N. Bridge St.
Grayling, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 27, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Tustin, 2-6:30 p.m., Oct. 27, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 108 Church St.
Kalkaska, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Oct. 28, Kalkaska High School Library, 109 N. Birch St.
Elk Rapids, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Oct. 31, Elk Rapids High School Multipurpose Room, 308 Meguzee Point Road
Traverse City, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 31, Kirkbride Hall, 700 Cottageview Drive, Suite 200
Bellaire, 12:30-5 p.m., Oct. 31, Meadow Brook Medical Facility- Blood Bus, 4543 South M-88
Traverse City, 1:15-6:30 p.m., Nov. 1, Harvest Bible Chapel Fellowship Hall, 1669 S. Garfield Ave.
Lake City, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Nov. 2, Lake City High School, 251 E. Russell St.
Traverse City, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 2, Clark Manufacturing Co.- Blood Bus, 2485 Aero Park Drive
Traverse City, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 4, Grand Traverse Academy- Blood Bus, 1245 E. Hammond Road
Central Lake, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 4, Central Lake High School Gym, 8190 W. State St.
