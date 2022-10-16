Versiti Blood
Center of Michigan
Traverse City, 12:45-5:30 p.m., Oct. 17, Grand Traverse Yacht Club, 13653 S.W. Bay Shore Drive
Benzonia, 3-7 p.m., Oct. 17, Family Fare- Blood Bus, 1747 Benzie Highway
Elk Rapids, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Oct. 18, Short’s Brewing Company, 211 Industrial Park Drive
Grayling, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Oct. 19, Air Way Automation, Inc.- Blood Bus, 2268 Industrial St.
Leland, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 19, Leland Township Library Munnecke Room, 203 E. Cedar St.
Traverse City, 1:45-6 p.m., Oct. 19, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.
Cadillac, 1:30-6 p.m., Oct. 20, First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
Falmouth, 11:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Oct. 21, Ebel’s General Store- Blood Bus, 420 E. Prosper Road
Charlevoix, noon to 6 p.m., Oct. 24, Elks Club Community Room, 12735 U.S. 31 North
Charlevoix, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Oct. 25, Charlevoix High School Gym, 5200 Marion Center Road
Fife Lake, 8:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Oct. 26, Forest Area High School Commons, 7741 Shippy Road
Bellaire, 1-6:30 p.m., Oct. 26, Short’s Brewing Company, 121 N. Bridge St.
Grayling, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 27, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Tustin, 2-6:30 p.m., Oct. 27, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 108 Church St.
Kalkaska, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Oct. 28, Kalkaska High School Library, 109 N. Birch St.
Appointments are encouraged at all locations, as space may be limited during the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC requires all donors to wear face masks — regardless of vaccination status — unless they have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing one.
