Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Benzonia, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 12, Benzie Central High School Auditorium, 9222 Homestead Rd.
Traverse City, 1-6 p.m., Oct. 12, St. Francis Church- Blood Bus, 1025 Union St.
Boyne City, 1-6 p.m., Oct. 12, Community of Christ Church Community Room, 777 Vogel St.
East Jordan, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Oct. 13, Fire Station Training Room, 555 Maple St.
Traverse City, 1-6 p.m., Oct. 14, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.
Manton, 2-7 p.m., Oct. 14, Amish community- Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Rd.
Marion, 2-7 p.m., Oct. 14, Highland Christian Reformed Church Hall, 9034 23 Mile Rd.
Maple City, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Oct. 15, Glen Lake High School Wellness Room, 3375 W. Burdickville Rd.
Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 16, Central High School- Blood Bus, 1150 Milliken Dr.
Interlochen, 2-6:45 p.m., Oct. 19, Tom’s Food Market- Blood Bus, 9475 Market Dr.
Traverse City, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 20, Munson Business Office Conference Room 169, 4230 Copper Ridge Dr., Building E
Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 21, Century 21 Northland- Blood Bus, 241 E. State St.
Manistee, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 21, Munson Healthcare Classroom 2, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.
Benzonia, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 21, Centra Wellness Network Conference Room- Suite 200, 6051 Frankfort Hwy
Traverse City, 3-6 p.m., Oct. 21, Re/Max- Blood Bus, 500 S. Union St.
Tustin, 2:30-7 p.m., Oct. 22, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Room, 108 Church St.
Traverse City, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 23, Infusion Associates, 418 Munson Ave.
Elk Rapids, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 23, Government Building Council Chambers, 315 Bridge St.
Kalkaska, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 23, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.
American Red Cross
Cadillac, 11:15 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 13, National Guard Armory, 415 Haynes St.
