Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Grawn, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 11, Cherryland Electric Cooperative- Blood Bus, 5930 U.S. 31 South
Boyne City, 12:30-5:45 p.m., Oct. 11, Community of Christ Church Community Room, 777 Vogel St.
East Jordan, 12:45-5 p.m., Oct. 12, Fire Station Training Room, 555 Maple St.
Marion, 1:45-7 p.m., Oct. 13, Highland Christian Reformed Church Hall, 9034 23 Mile Road
Manton, 2:45-7 p.m., Oct. 13, Amish community- Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Road
Traverse City, 1-5:45 p.m., Oct. 14, Traverse Bay United Methodist Church Classroom A and Library, 1200 Ramsdell St.
Benzonia, 2-7 p.m., Oct. 14, Shop-N-Save- Blood Bus, 1747 Benzie Highway
Manton, 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Oct. 15, Manton High School Gym, 105 Fifth St.
Bellaire, 11:45 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., Oct. 15, Short’s Brewing Company- Blood Bus, 121 N. Bridge St.
Charlevoix, 8:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Oct. 18, Charlevoix High School Gym, 5200 Marion Center Road
Interlochen, 2:30-7 p.m., Oct. 18, Tom’s Food Market- Blood Bus, 9475 Market Drive
Traverse City, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Oct. 19, TBA Career-Tech Center MTA Tech Lab, 880 Parsons Road
Traverse City, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 19, Munson Business Office Conference Room 169, 4230 Copper Ridge Drive
Elk Rapids, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Oct. 20, Elk Rapids High School Multipurpose Room, 308 Meguzee Point Road
Traverse City, 1-6 p.m., Oct. 20, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.
Traverse City, 3-6:15 p.m., Oct. 20, St. Francis Catholic Church- Blood Bus, 1025 S. Union St.
Frankfort, 1-5 p.m., Oct. 21, Frankfort High School Gym, 534 11th St.
Kalkaska, 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 22, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.
Ellsworth, 1:15-5:15 p.m., Oct. 22, Good Samaritan Family Services Community Room, 9100 Pleasant Hill Road
American Red Cross
Cadillac, 2:15-5:45 p.m., Oct. 11, Armory, 415 Haynes St.
Cadillac, 1-5 p.m., Oct. 12, Armory, 415 Haynes St.
