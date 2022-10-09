Versiti Blood Center of Michigan
East Jordan, 1:30-7:30 p.m., Oct. 10, BC Pizza, 101 N. Lake St.
Boyne City, 1:30-6 p.m., Oct. 10, Community of Christ Church, 777 Vogel St.
Traverse City, 1:45-5:30 p.m., Oct. 10, St. Francis Catholic Church, 1025 S. Union St.
Benzonia, 11:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 11, Mills Community House, 891 Michigan Ave.
Suttons Bay, 1-5:30 p.m., Oct. 12, Leelanau County Government Center, 8527 E. Government Center Drive, Suite 101
Manton, 2-7 p.m., Oct. 12, Amish community- Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Road
Marion, 2:30-6:30 p.m., Oct. 12, Highland Christian Reformed Church Hall, 9034 23 Mile Road
Kalkaska, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Oct. 13, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.
Charlevoix, 11:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 13, Munson Healthcare Conference Rooms, 14700 Lake Shore Drive
Cadillac, 9:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Oct. 14, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus, 400 Hobart St.
Traverse City, 12:45-5:30 p.m., Oct. 17, Grand Traverse Yacht Club, 13653 S.W. Bay Shore Drive
Benzonia, 3-7 p.m., Oct. 17, Family Fare- Blood Bus, 1747 Benzie Highway
Elk Rapids, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Oct. 18, Short's Brewing Company, 211 Industrial Park Drive
Grayling, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Oct. 19, Air Way Automation, Inc.- Blood Bus, 2268 Industrial St.
Leland, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 19, Leland Township Library Munnecke Room, 203 E. Cedar St.
Traverse City, 1:45-6 p.m., Oct. 19, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.
Cadillac, 1:30-6 p.m., Oct. 20, First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
Falmouth, 11:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Oct. 21, Ebel's General Store- Blood Bus, 420 E. Prosper Road
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.