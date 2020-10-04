Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Cadillac, 12:30-7:30 p.m., Oct. 5, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Traverse City, 1-6 p.m., Oct. 6, The Presbyterian Church- meeting room, 701 Westminster Road
Cadillac, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 7, 44North- Blood Bus, 1406 N. Mitchell St.
Leland, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 7, Leland Township Library Munnecke Room, 203 E. Cedar St.
Manistee, 3-7 p.m., Oct. 7, Munson Healthcare Classroom 2, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.
Traverse City, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Oct. 8, Bill Marsh- Blood Bus, 1661 S. Garfield Ave.
Manistee, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 8, Manistee County Board Room, 415 Third St.
Benzonia, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 12, Benzie Central High School Auditorium, 9222 Homestead Road
Traverse City, 1-6 p.m., Oct. 12, St. Francis Church- Blood Bus, 1025 Union St.
Boyne City, 1-6 p.m., Oct. 12, Community of Christ Church Community Room, 777 Vogel St.
East Jordan, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Oct. 13, Fire Station Training Room, 555 Maple St.
Traverse City, 1-6 p.m., Oct. 14, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.
Manton, 2-7 p.m., Oct. 14, Amish community- Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Road
Marion, 2-7 p.m., Oct. 14, Highland Christian Reformed Church Hall, 9034 23 Mile Road
Maple City, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Oct. 15, Glen Lake High School Wellness Room, 3375 W. Burdickville Road
Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 16, Central High School- Blood Bus, 1150 Milliken Dr.
American Red Cross
Cadillac, 11:15 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 13, National Guard Armory, 415 Haynes St.
