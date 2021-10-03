Versiti Blood

Center of Michigan

Cadillac, 1:45-7:15 p.m., Oct. 4, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.

Boyne Falls, noon to 5:30 p.m., Oct. 5, Boyne Falls High School Gym, 1662 M-75

Traverse City, 1-5:30 p.m., Oct. 6, Traverse Bay United Methodist Church Classroom A and Library, 1200 Ramsdell St.

Traverse City, 1:15-5:45 p.m., Oct. 6, Grand Traverse Bay YMCA Multipurpose Room, 3700 Silver Lake Road

Manistee, 10:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Oct. 7, Manistee County Board Room, 415 Third St.

Grawn, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 11, Cherryland Electric Cooperative- Blood Bus, 5930 U.S. 31 South

Boyne City, 12:30-5:45 p.m., Oct. 11, Community of Christ Church Community Room, 777 Vogel St.

East Jordan, 12:45-5 p.m., Oct. 12, Fire Station Training Room, 555 Maple St.

Marion, 1:45-7 p.m., Oct. 13, Highland Christian Reformed Church Hall, 9034 23 Mile Road

Manton, 2:45-7 p.m., Oct. 13, Amish community- Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Road

Traverse City, 1-5:45 p.m., Oct. 14, Traverse Bay United Methodist Church Classroom A and Library, 1200 Ramsdell St.

Benzonia, 2-7 p.m., Oct. 14, Shop-N-Save- Blood Bus, 1747 Benzie Highway

Manton, 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Oct. 15, Manton High School Gym, 105 Fifth St.

Bellaire, 11:45 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., Oct. 15, Short’s Brewing Company- Blood Bus, 121 N. Bridge St.

American Red Cross

Cadillac, 11 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Oct. 5, Wexford County Civic Center, 1320 N. Mitchell St.

Cadillac, 2:15-5:45 p.m., Oct. 11, Armory, 415 Haynes St.

Cadillac, 1-5 p.m., Oct. 12, Armory, 415 Haynes St.

Appointments are encouraged at all locations, as space may be limited during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Everyone must wear face masks unless they have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing one.

Visit donate.michigan.versiti.org and redcrossblood.org/give for complete schedules of area blood drives.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you