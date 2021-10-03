Versiti Blood
Center of Michigan
Cadillac, 1:45-7:15 p.m., Oct. 4, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Boyne Falls, noon to 5:30 p.m., Oct. 5, Boyne Falls High School Gym, 1662 M-75
Traverse City, 1-5:30 p.m., Oct. 6, Traverse Bay United Methodist Church Classroom A and Library, 1200 Ramsdell St.
Traverse City, 1:15-5:45 p.m., Oct. 6, Grand Traverse Bay YMCA Multipurpose Room, 3700 Silver Lake Road
Manistee, 10:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Oct. 7, Manistee County Board Room, 415 Third St.
Grawn, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 11, Cherryland Electric Cooperative- Blood Bus, 5930 U.S. 31 South
Boyne City, 12:30-5:45 p.m., Oct. 11, Community of Christ Church Community Room, 777 Vogel St.
East Jordan, 12:45-5 p.m., Oct. 12, Fire Station Training Room, 555 Maple St.
Marion, 1:45-7 p.m., Oct. 13, Highland Christian Reformed Church Hall, 9034 23 Mile Road
Manton, 2:45-7 p.m., Oct. 13, Amish community- Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Road
Traverse City, 1-5:45 p.m., Oct. 14, Traverse Bay United Methodist Church Classroom A and Library, 1200 Ramsdell St.
Benzonia, 2-7 p.m., Oct. 14, Shop-N-Save- Blood Bus, 1747 Benzie Highway
Manton, 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Oct. 15, Manton High School Gym, 105 Fifth St.
Bellaire, 11:45 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., Oct. 15, Short’s Brewing Company- Blood Bus, 121 N. Bridge St.
American Red Cross
Cadillac, 11 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Oct. 5, Wexford County Civic Center, 1320 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, 2:15-5:45 p.m., Oct. 11, Armory, 415 Haynes St.
Cadillac, 1-5 p.m., Oct. 12, Armory, 415 Haynes St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.