Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Kingsley, 8:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Oct. 3, Kingsley High School, 7475 Kingsley Road
Cadillac, 1-7:30 p.m., Oct. 3, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Boyne Falls, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 4, Boyne Falls High School Annex Space, 1662 M-75
Traverse City, 1:30-6 p.m., Oct. 4, The Presbyterian Church- meeting room, 701 Westminster Road
Traverse City, 4:15-8:30 p.m., Oct. 5, Elev8 Climbing and Fitness, 777 Boyd Ave.
Manistee, 10:15 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 6, Manistee County Board Room, 415 Third St.
Manistee, 12:15-4 p.m., Oct. 6, Munson Healthcare Classroom 2, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.
Frankfort, 1:45-5:15 p.m., Oct. 6, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.
Frankfort, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 7, Frankfort High School, 534 11th St.
Traverse City, 12:30-4 p.m., Oct. 7, Munson Medical Center, 1105 Sixth St.
East Jordan, 1:30-7:30 p.m., Oct. 10, BC Pizza, 101 N. Lake St.
Boyne City, 1:30-6 p.m., Oct. 10, Community of Christ Church, 777 Vogel St.
Traverse City, 1:45-5:30 p.m., Oct. 10, St. Francis Catholic Church, 1025 S. Union St.
Benzonia, 11:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 11, Mills Community House, 891 Michigan Ave.
Suttons Bay, 1-5:30 p.m., Oct. 12, Leelanau County Government Center, 8527 E. Government Center Drive, Suite 101
Manton, 2-7 p.m., Oct. 12, Amish community- Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Road
Marion, 2:30-6:30 p.m., Oct. 12, Highland Christian Reformed Church Hall, 9034 23 Mile Road
Kalkaska, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Oct. 13, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.
Charlevoix, 11:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 13, Munson Healthcare Conference Rooms, 14700 Lake Shore Drive
Cadillac, 9:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Oct. 14, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus, 400 Hobart St.
Appointments are encouraged at all locations, as space may be limited during the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC requires all donors to wear face masks — regardless of vaccination status — unless they have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing one.
