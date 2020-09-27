Versiti Blood Center

of Michigan

Mancelona, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sept. 29, 4Front Credit Union- Blood Bus, 304 S. Williams St.

Suttons Bay, 2-7 p.m., Sept. 29, St. Michael Catholic Church Father Baker Hall, 315 W. Broadway

Cadillac, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Sept. 30, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus, 400 Hobart St.

Manistee, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Oct. 1, Munson Healthcare Classroom 2, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.

Frankfort, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Oct. 1, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.

Cadillac, 12:30-7:30 p.m., Oct. 5, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.

Traverse City, 1-6 p.m., Oct. 6, The Presbyterian Church- meeting room, 701 Westminster Rd.

Cadillac, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 7, 44North- Blood Bus, 1406 N. Mitchell St.

Leland, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 7, Leland Township Library Munnecke Room, 203 E. Cedar St.

Manistee, 3-7 p.m., Oct. 7, Munson Healthcare Classroom 2, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.

Traverse City, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Oct. 8, Bill Marsh- Blood Bus, 1661 S. Garfield Ave.

Manistee, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 8, Manistee County Board Room, 415 Third St.

Tags

Recommended for you