Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Manistee, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 27, Manistee Catholic High School Gymnasium, 1200 Manistee Highway
Grayling, 9:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Sept. 28, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Boyne City, 9:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Sept. 28, Boyne City High School Auditorium, 1035 Boyne Ave.
Tustin, 2:15-6:30 p.m., Sept. 28, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 108 Church St.
Cadillac, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Sept. 29, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus, 400 Hobart St.
Cadillac, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sept. 29, Baker College Student Center, 9600 E. 13th St.
Mancelona, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Sept. 30, Mancelona High School- Blood Bus, 9300 W. Limits Road
Leland, 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 30, Leland Township Library Munnecke Room, 203 E. Cedar St.
Cadillac, 1:45-7:15 p.m., Oct. 4, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Boyne Falls, noon to 5:30 p.m., Oct. 5, Boyne Falls High School Gym, 1662 M-75
Traverse City, 1-5:30 p.m., Oct. 6, Traverse Bay United Methodist Church Classroom A and Library, 1200 Ramsdell St.
Traverse City, 1:15-5:45 p.m., Oct. 6, Grand Traverse Bay YMCA Multipurpose Room, 3700 Silver Lake Road
Manistee, 10:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Oct. 7, Manistee County Board Room, 415 Third St.
American Red Cross
Cadillac, 11 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Oct. 5, Wexford County Civic Center, 1320 N. Mitchell St.
