Versiti Blood Center

of Michigan

Manistee, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 27, Manistee Catholic High School Gymnasium, 1200 Manistee Highway

Grayling, 9:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Sept. 28, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.

Boyne City, 9:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Sept. 28, Boyne City High School Auditorium, 1035 Boyne Ave.

Tustin, 2:15-6:30 p.m., Sept. 28, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 108 Church St.

Cadillac, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Sept. 29, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus, 400 Hobart St.

Cadillac, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sept. 29, Baker College Student Center, 9600 E. 13th St.

Mancelona, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Sept. 30, Mancelona High School- Blood Bus, 9300 W. Limits Road

Leland, 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 30, Leland Township Library Munnecke Room, 203 E. Cedar St.

Cadillac, 1:45-7:15 p.m., Oct. 4, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.

Boyne Falls, noon to 5:30 p.m., Oct. 5, Boyne Falls High School Gym, 1662 M-75

Traverse City, 1-5:30 p.m., Oct. 6, Traverse Bay United Methodist Church Classroom A and Library, 1200 Ramsdell St.

Traverse City, 1:15-5:45 p.m., Oct. 6, Grand Traverse Bay YMCA Multipurpose Room, 3700 Silver Lake Road

Manistee, 10:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Oct. 7, Manistee County Board Room, 415 Third St.

American Red Cross

Cadillac, 11 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Oct. 5, Wexford County Civic Center, 1320 N. Mitchell St.

Appointments are encouraged at all locations, as space may be limited during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Everyone must wear face masks unless they have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing one.

Visit donate.michigan.versiti.org and redcrossblood.org/give for complete schedules of area blood drives.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you