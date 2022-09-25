Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Manistee, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 26, Manistee Catholic High School Gym, 1200 Manistee Highway (U.S. 31)
Thompsonville, 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 26, Crystal Mountain, 12500 Crystal Mountain Drive
Northport, 11:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sept. 27, Northport Village Marina, 105 N. Rose St.
Elk Rapids, 1:30-6 p.m., Sept. 27, Amvets Hall- meeting room, 410 Bridge St.
Tustin, 2:15-6:30 p.m., Sept. 27, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 108 Church St.
Grayling, 9:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sept. 28, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Mancelona, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Sept. 29, Mancelona High School- Blood Bus, 9300 W. Limits Road
Traverse City, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 30, Grand Traverse County Health Department- Blood Bus, 2600 LaFranier Road
Kingsley, 8:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Oct. 3, Kingsley High School, 7475 Kingsley Road
Cadillac, 1-7:30 p.m., Oct. 3, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Boyne Falls, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 4, Boyne Falls High School Annex Space, 1662 M-75
Traverse City, 1:30-6 p.m., Oct. 4, The Presbyterian Church- meeting room, 701 Westminster Road
Traverse City, 4:15-8:30 p.m., Oct. 5, Elev8 Climbing and Fitness, 777 Boyd Ave.
Manistee, 10:15 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 6, Manistee County Board Room, 415 Third St.
Manistee, 12:15-4 p.m., Oct. 6, Munson Healthcare Classroom 2, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.
Frankfort, 1:45-5:15 p.m., Oct. 6, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.
Frankfort, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 7, Frankfort High School, 534 11th St.
Traverse City, 12:30-4 p.m., Oct. 7, Munson Medical Center, 1105 Sixth St.
