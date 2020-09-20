Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Manistee, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 21, Manistee Catholic High School Gymnasium, 1200 Manistee Hwy
Interlochen, 2-6:45 p.m., Sept. 21, Tom’s Food Market- Blood Bus, 9475 Market Dr.
Tustin, 2-7 p.m., Sept. 22, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Room, 108 Church St.
Boyne Falls, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sept. 23, Boyne Mountain Resort Event Room, 1 Boyne Mountain Rd.
Grayling, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sept. 24, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Bellaire, noon to 5 p.m., Sept. 24, Shanty Creek Resort Parlor D, 5780 Shanty Creek Rd.
Lake Leelanau, 3-7:30 p.m., Sept. 24, St. Mary’s Church, 403 S. Saint Mary St.
Kalkaska, 1-6 p.m., Sept. 25, Las Vegas Tan and Salon- Blood Bus, 786 S. Cedar St.
Mancelona, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sept. 29, 4Front Credit Union- Blood Bus, 304 S. Williams St.
Suttons Bay, 2-7 p.m., Sept. 29, St. Michael Catholic Church Father Baker Hall, 315 W. Broadway
Cadillac, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Sept. 30, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus, 400 Hobart St.
Manistee, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Oct. 1, Munson Healthcare Classroom 2, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.
Frankfort, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Oct. 1, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.
