Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Bellaire, 11:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Sept. 20, Shanty Creek- Cedar River Village Jordan Room, 2400 Troon Drive South
Grayling, 10:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sept. 22, Kirtland Community College Student Center, 4800 W. Four Mile Road
Boyne Falls, 12:45-4 p.m., Sept. 23, Boyne Mountain Resort Event Room, 1 Boyne Mountain Road
Lake Leelanau, 3:30-7:45 p.m., Sept. 23, St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 403 St. Mary’s St.
Maple City, 3:15-5 p.m., Sept. 24, Glen Lake High School Room 301, 3375 W. Burdickville Road
Manistee, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 27, Manistee Catholic High School Gymnasium, 1200 Manistee Highway
Grayling, 9:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Sept. 28, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Boyne City, 9:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Sept. 28, Boyne City High School Auditorium, 1035 Boyne Ave.
Tustin, 2:15-6:30 p.m., Sept. 28, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 108 Church St.
Cadillac, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Sept. 29, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus, 400 Hobart St.
Cadillac, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sept. 29, Baker College Student Center, 9600 E. 13th St.
Mancelona, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Sept. 30, Mancelona High School- Blood Bus, 9300 W. Limits Road
Leland, 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 30, Leland Township Library Munnecke Room, 203 E. Cedar St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.