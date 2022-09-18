Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Traverse City, noon to 5 p.m., Sept. 19, NMC West Hall Conference Room, 1701 E. Front St.
Bellaire, noon to 5 p.m., Sept. 19, Shanty Creek Parlor D, 5780 Shanty Creek Road
Brethren, 9:15 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 20, Brethren High School Gym, 4400 N. High Bridge Road
Boyne Falls, noon to 5 p.m., Sept. 20, Boyne Mountain Resort Event Room, 1 Boyne Mountain Road
Traverse City, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Sept. 21, Rove Estate, 7007 E. Traverse Highway (M-72)
Grayling, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 21, Kirtland Community College, 4800 W. 4 Mile Road
Traverse City, 2:15-6:30 p.m., Sept. 22, BC Pizza, 3186 LaFranier Road
Lake Leelanau, 2:45-7 p.m., Sept. 22, St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 403 S. Saint Mary’s St.
Traverse City, 1-4 p.m., Sept. 23, TBA Credit Union, 630 E. Front St.
Manistee, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 26, Manistee Catholic High School Gym, 1200 Manistee Highway (U.S. 31)
Thompsonville, 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 26, Crystal Mountain, 12500 Crystal Mountain Drive
Northport, 11:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sept. 27, Northport Village Marina, 105 N. Rose St.
Elk Rapids, 1:30-6 p.m., Sept. 27, Amvets Hall- meeting room, 410 Bridge St.
Tustin, 2:15-6:30 p.m., Sept. 27, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 108 Church St.
Grayling, 9:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sept. 28, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Mancelona, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Sept. 29, Mancelona High School- Blood Bus, 9300 W. Limits Road
Traverse City, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 30, Grand Traverse County Health Department- Blood Bus, 2600 LaFranier Road
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.