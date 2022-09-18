Versiti Blood Center

of Michigan

Traverse City, noon to 5 p.m., Sept. 19, NMC West Hall Conference Room, 1701 E. Front St.

Bellaire, noon to 5 p.m., Sept. 19, Shanty Creek Parlor D, 5780 Shanty Creek Road

Brethren, 9:15 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 20, Brethren High School Gym, 4400 N. High Bridge Road

Boyne Falls, noon to 5 p.m., Sept. 20, Boyne Mountain Resort Event Room, 1 Boyne Mountain Road

Traverse City, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Sept. 21, Rove Estate, 7007 E. Traverse Highway (M-72)

Grayling, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 21, Kirtland Community College, 4800 W. 4 Mile Road

Traverse City, 2:15-6:30 p.m., Sept. 22, BC Pizza, 3186 LaFranier Road

Lake Leelanau, 2:45-7 p.m., Sept. 22, St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 403 S. Saint Mary’s St.

Traverse City, 1-4 p.m., Sept. 23, TBA Credit Union, 630 E. Front St.

Manistee, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 26, Manistee Catholic High School Gym, 1200 Manistee Highway (U.S. 31)

Thompsonville, 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 26, Crystal Mountain, 12500 Crystal Mountain Drive

Northport, 11:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sept. 27, Northport Village Marina, 105 N. Rose St.

Elk Rapids, 1:30-6 p.m., Sept. 27, Amvets Hall- meeting room, 410 Bridge St.

Tustin, 2:15-6:30 p.m., Sept. 27, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 108 Church St.

Grayling, 9:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sept. 28, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.

Mancelona, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Sept. 29, Mancelona High School- Blood Bus, 9300 W. Limits Road

Traverse City, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 30, Grand Traverse County Health Department- Blood Bus, 2600 LaFranier Road

Appointments are encouraged at all locations, as space may be limited during the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC requires all donors to wear face masks — regardless of vaccination status — unless they have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing one.

