Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Traverse City, 2:30-7 p.m., Sept. 18, Central United Methodist Church, 222 Cass St.
Kalkaska, 9:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Sept. 19, Kalkaska Memorial Hospital, 419 S. Coral St.
Boyne Falls, 1:15-4:15 p.m., Sept. 19, Boyne Mountain Resort Event Room, 1 Boyne Mountain Road
Manistee, 2:45-5:45 p.m., Sept. 19, Trinity Lutheran Church- meeting room, 420 Oak St.
Grayling, 11:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Sept. 20, Michigan State Police Forensics Lab- Blood Bus, 103 S. James St.
Traverse City, 1:15-5 p.m., Sept. 20, Elks Lodge- meeting room, 625 Bay St.
Charlevoix, 2:45-6:30 p.m., Sept. 20, Center Point Assembly Gym, 05291 M-66
Charlevoix, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sept. 21, St. Marys Cement- Blood Bus, 16000 Bells Bay Road
Bellaire, 1:45-3:30 p.m., Sept. 21, Shanty Creek Parlor D, 5780 Shanty Creek Road
Lake Leelanau, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Sept. 21, St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 403 S. St. Marys St.
Traverse City, 12:45-4 p.m., Sept. 22, Farm Club- Blood Bus, 10051 S. Lake Leelanau Drive
Charlevoix, 9:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Sept. 25, Health Department of Northwest Michigan- Blood Bus, 220 W. Garfield Ave.
Tustin, 2:30-6 p.m., Sept. 25, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 108 Church St.
Brethren, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Sept. 26, Brethren High School Gym, 4400 N. High Bridge Road
Elk Rapids, 1-6 p.m., Sept. 26, Amvets Hall- meeting room, 410 Bridge St.
Grayling, 10:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Sept. 27, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Grayling, 10:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 27, Kirtland Community College, 4800 W. 4 Mile Road
Traverse City, 4:15-7:30 p.m., Sept. 27, Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 6726 Center Road
Maple City, 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 28, Glen Lake High School, 3375 W. Burdickville Road
Cadillac, 2:15-8:15 p.m., Sept. 28, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 6184 E. M-55
Manistee, 9:15 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 29, Manistee Catholic High School Gymnasium, 1200 Manistee Highway
Mancelona, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sept. 29, Mancelona High School- Blood Bus, 9300 W. Limits Road
Frankfort, 11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Sept. 29, Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital Infusion Therapy Room, 224 Park Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.