Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Cedar, 12:30-5 p.m., Sept. 13, Solon Township Community Room, 9191 S. Kasson St.
Traverse City, 2:45-7 p.m., Sept. 13, Central United Methodist Church, 222 Cass St.
Elk Rapids, 1:15-6 p.m., Sept. 14, Amvets Hall- meeting room, 410 Bridge St.
Traverse City, noon to 6 p.m., Sept. 15, NMC- West Hall Conference Room, 1701 E. Front St.
Traverse City, 2-6 p.m., Sept. 16, Rove Estate Vineyards- Blood Bus, 7007 E. Traverse Highway (M-72)
McBain, 10:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Sept. 17, McBain High School Gym, 107 E. Maple St.
Bellaire, 11:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Sept. 20, Shanty Creek- Cedar River Village Jordan Room, 2400 Troon Drive South
Grayling, 10:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sept. 22, Kirtland Community College Student Center, 4800 W. Four Mile Road
Boyne Falls, 12:45-4 p.m., Sept. 23, Boyne Mountain Resort Event Room, 1 Boyne Mountain Road
Lake Leelanau, 3:30-7:45 p.m., Sept. 23, St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 403 St. Mary’s St.
American Red Cross
Manistee, 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sept. 15, VFW, 1211 28th St.
