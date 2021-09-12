Versiti Blood Center

of Michigan

Cedar, 12:30-5 p.m., Sept. 13, Solon Township Community Room, 9191 S. Kasson St.

Traverse City, 2:45-7 p.m., Sept. 13, Central United Methodist Church, 222 Cass St.

Elk Rapids, 1:15-6 p.m., Sept. 14, Amvets Hall- meeting room, 410 Bridge St.

Traverse City, noon to 6 p.m., Sept. 15, NMC- West Hall Conference Room, 1701 E. Front St.

Traverse City, 2-6 p.m., Sept. 16, Rove Estate Vineyards- Blood Bus, 7007 E. Traverse Highway (M-72)

McBain, 10:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Sept. 17, McBain High School Gym, 107 E. Maple St.

Bellaire, 11:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Sept. 20, Shanty Creek- Cedar River Village Jordan Room, 2400 Troon Drive South

Grayling, 10:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sept. 22, Kirtland Community College Student Center, 4800 W. Four Mile Road

Boyne Falls, 12:45-4 p.m., Sept. 23, Boyne Mountain Resort Event Room, 1 Boyne Mountain Road

Lake Leelanau, 3:30-7:45 p.m., Sept. 23, St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 403 St. Mary’s St.

American Red Cross

Manistee, 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sept. 15, VFW, 1211 28th St.

Appointments are encouraged at all locations, as space may be limited during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Everyone must wear face masks unless they have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing one.

Visit donate.michigan.versiti.org and redcrossblood.org/give for complete schedules of area blood drives.

