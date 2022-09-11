Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Traverse City, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 13, Foster Family Community Health Center Room E, 550 Munson Ave.
Traverse City, 1:30-5 p.m., Sept. 14, Elks Lodge- meeting room, 625 Bay St.
Lake Leelanau, noon to 4 p.m., Sept. 15, Leelanau Christian Neighbors, 7322 E. Duck Lake Road
Ellsworth, 12:30-6 p.m., Sept. 15, Good Samaritan Family Services Community Room, 9100 Pleasant Hill Road
East Jordan, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sept. 16, East Jordan Fire Department, 555 Maple St.
Traverse City, noon to 5 p.m., Sept. 19, NMC West Hall Conference Room, 1701 E. Front St.
Bellaire, noon to 5 p.m., Sept. 19, Shanty Creek Parlor D, 5780 Shanty Creek Road
Brethren, 9:15 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 20, Brethren High School Gym, 4400 N. High Bridge Road
Boyne Falls, noon to 5 p.m., Sept. 20, Boyne Mountain Resort Event Room, 1 Boyne Mountain Road
Traverse City, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Sept. 21, Rove Estate, 7007 E. Traverse Highway (M-72)
Grayling, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 21, Kirtland Community College, 4800 W. 4 Mile Road
Traverse City, 2:15-6:30 p.m., Sept. 22, BC Pizza, 3186 LaFranier Road
Lake Leelanau, 2:45-7 p.m., Sept. 22, St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 403 S. Saint Mary’s St.
