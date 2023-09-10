Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Ellsworth, 12:45-6 p.m., Sept. 11, Good Samaritan Family Services Community Room, 9100 Pleasant Hill Road
Cadillac, 1:45-5 p.m., Sept. 11, Culver’s- Blood Bus, 8645 34 Road
Traverse City, 2:30-5:15 p.m., Sept. 11, Grand Traverse Bay YMCA Multipurpose Room, 3700 Silver Lake Road
Cadillac, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sept. 12, Avon Protection Systems, 503 Eighth St.
East Jordan, 1:15-5:15 p.m., Sept. 13, Blood Bus, 555 Maple St.
Manistee, 10:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Sept. 14, Filer Credit Union- Blood Bus, 117 28th St.
Manistee, 1-3:30 p.m., Sept. 14, Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.
Cadillac, 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 15, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital- Blood Bus, 400 Hobart St.
Manistee, noon to 3 p.m., Sept. 15, Manistee Intermediate School District, 772 E. Parkdale Ave.
Traverse City, 2:30-7 p.m., Sept. 18, Central United Methodist Church, 222 Cass St.
Kalkaska, 9:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Sept. 19, Kalkaska Memorial Hospital, 419 S. Coral St.
Boyne Falls, 1:15-4:15 p.m., Sept. 19, Boyne Mountain Resort Event Room, 1 Boyne Mountain Road
Manistee, 2:45-5:45 p.m., Sept. 19, Trinity Lutheran Church- meeting room, 420 Oak St.
Grayling, 11:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Sept. 20, Michigan State Police Forensics Lab- Blood Bus, 103 S. James St.
Traverse City, 1:15-5 p.m., Sept. 20, Elks Lodge- meeting room, 625 Bay St.
Charlevoix, 2:45-6:30 p.m., Sept. 20, Center Point Assembly Gym, 05291 M-66
Charlevoix, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sept. 21, St. Marys Cement- Blood Bus, 16000 Bells Bay Road
Bellaire, 1:45-3:30 p.m., Sept. 21, Shanty Creek Parlor D, 5780 Shanty Creek Road
Lake Leelanau, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Sept. 21, St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 403 S. St. Marys St.
Traverse City, 12:45-4 p.m., Sept. 22, Farm Club- Blood Bus, 10051 S. Lake Leelanau Drive
