Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Cadillac, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sept. 7, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Grayling, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Sept. 9, Kirtland Community College Student Center, 4800 W. 4 Mile Road
Traverse City, 10:30 a.m.-4:50 p.m., Sept. 9, Clark Manufacturing Co. — Blood Bus, 2485 Aero Park Dr.
McBain, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sept. 11, McBain High School Gym, 107 E. Maple St.
Grawn, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 14, Cherryland Electric Cooperative- Blood Bus, 5930 U.S. 31 South
Traverse City, 3-7 p.m., Sept. 14, Central United Methodist Church- meeting room, 222 Cass St.
Elk Rapids, 1-6 p.m., Sept. 15, Amvets Hall- meeting room, 410 Bridge St.
Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sept. 18, Bill Marsh- Blood Bus, 1661 S. Garfield Ave.
American Red Cross
Houghton Lake, 12:30-5:45 p.m., Sept. 14, St. John Lutheran Church, 2888 W. Houghton Lake Road.
