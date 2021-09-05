Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Cadillac, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Sept. 6, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Traverse City, 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Sept. 8, TBA Credit Union- Blood Bus, 630 E. Front St.
Traverse City, 1:15-5:45 p.m., Sept. 8, Elks Lodge Meeting Room, 625 Bay St.
Elmira, 12:45-5:15 p.m., Sept. 9, Elmira Warner Fire Department- Blood Bus, 2035 Mt. Jack Road
Cedar, 12:30-5 p.m., Sept. 13, Solon Township Community Room, 9191 S. Kasson St.
Traverse City, 2:45-7 p.m., Sept. 13, Central United Methodist Church, 222 Cass St.
Elk Rapids, 1:15-6 p.m., Sept. 14, Amvets Hall- meeting room, 410 Bridge St.
Traverse City, noon to 6 p.m., Sept. 15, NMC- West Hall Conference Room, 1701 E. Front St.
Traverse City, 2-6 p.m., Sept. 16, Rove Estate Vineyards- Blood Bus, 7007 E. Traverse Highway (M-72)
McBain, 10:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Sept. 17, McBain High School Gym, 107 E. Maple St.
American Red Cross
Cadillac, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sept. 8, Wexford County Civic Center, 1320 N. Mitchell St.
Manistee, 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sept. 15, VFW, 1211 28th St.
