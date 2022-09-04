Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Cadillac, 8:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Sept. 5, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
McBain, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sept. 8, McBain High School Gym, 107 E. Maple St.
Cadillac, 9:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Sept. 9, Cadillac Fire Department- Blood Bus, 200 N. Lake St.
Manistee, 11:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Sept. 9, Manistee Intermediate School District, 772 E. Parkdale Ave.
Traverse City, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 10, Serra Toyota- Blood Bus, 1302 S. Garfield Ave.
Traverse City, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 13, Foster Family Community Health Center Room E, 550 Munson Ave.
Traverse City, 1:30-5 p.m., Sept. 14, Elks Lodge- meeting room, 625 Bay St.
Lake Leelanau, noon to 4 p.m., Sept. 15, Leelanau Christian Neighbors, 7322 E. Duck Lake Road
Ellsworth, 12:30-6 p.m., Sept. 15, Good Samaritan Family Services Community Room, 9100 Pleasant Hill Road
East Jordan, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sept. 16, East Jordan Fire Department, 555 Maple St.
