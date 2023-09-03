Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Cadillac, 7:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Sept. 4, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Lake Ann, 3:30-6:15 p.m., Sept. 5, United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 6583 First St.
McBain, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sept. 6, McBain High School Gym, 107 E. Maple St.
Elmira, 8-11:30 a.m., Sept. 7, East Jordan Foundry- Blood Bus, 2675 N. U.S. 131
Bellaire, 10:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Sept. 8, Township Ambulance Authority, 4405 S. M-88
Traverse City, 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sept. 8, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.
Ellsworth, 12:45-5:45 p.m., Sept. 11, Good Samaritan Family Services Community Room, 9100 Pleasant Hill Road
Cadillac, 1:15-5:15 p.m., Sept. 11, Culver’s- Blood Bus, 8645 34 Road
Traverse City, 2:30-5:15 p.m., Sept. 11, Grand Traverse Bay YMCA Multipurpose Room, 3700 Silver Lake Road
Cadillac, 9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Sept. 12, Avon Protection Systems, 503 Eighth St.
East Jordan, 1:15-5:15 p.m., Sept. 13, Blood Bus, 555 Maple St.
Manistee, 10:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Sept. 14, Filer Credit Union- Blood Bus, 117 28th St.
Manistee, 12:15-3:15 p.m., Sept. 14, Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.
Cadillac, 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 15, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital- Blood Bus, 400 Hobart St.
Manistee, 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sept. 15, Manistee Intermediate School District, 772 E. Parkdale Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.