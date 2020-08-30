Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Kingsley, 2-7 p.m., Aug. 31, Saint Mary’s of Hannah School Multipurpose Room, 2962 W. M-113
Lake Ann, 2-7 p.m., Sept. 1, United Methodist Church Community Center, 6583 First St.
McBain, 3-7:30 p.m., Sept. 1, Amish community — Blood Bus, 8870 S. Vandermullen Road
Manistee, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Sept. 3, Munson Healthcare Classroom 2, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.
Frankfort, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Sept. 3, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.
Cadillac, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sept. 7, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Grayling, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Sept. 9, Kirtland Community College Student Center, 4800 W. 4 Mile Road
Traverse City, 10:30 a.m.-4:50 p.m., Sept. 9, Clark Manufacturing Co. — Blood Bus, 2485 Aero Park Drive
McBain, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sept. 11, McBain High School Gym, 107 E. Maple St.
American Red Cross
Cadillac, 11 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Sept. 1, Wexford County Civic Center, 1320 N. Mitchell St.
