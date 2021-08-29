Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
McBain, 2:30-7:15 p.m., Aug. 30, Amish community- Blood Bus, 8870 S. Vandermullen Road
Manistee, 7:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 31, Cafe 1907- Blood Bus, 254 River St.
Fife Lake, 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sept. 1, Forest Area High School SEEDS Room 203, 7741 Shippy Road
Manistee, noon to 3:30 p.m., Sept. 2, Munson Healthcare Classroom 2, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.
Frankfort, 2:45-5:15 p.m., Sept. 2, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.
Traverse City, 9 a.m. to noon, Sept. 3, Real Estate One- Blood Bus, 521 Randolph St.
East Jordan, 12:30-5 p.m., Sept. 3, East Jordan Fire Department Training Room, 555 Maple St.
Traverse City, 2:30-5 p.m., Sept. 3, Real Estate One- Blood Bus, 511 E. Front St.
Cadillac, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Sept. 6, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Traverse City, 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Sept. 8, TBA Credit Union- Blood Bus, 630 E. Front St.
Traverse City, 1:15-5:45 p.m., Sept. 8, Elks Lodge Meeting Room, 625 Bay St.
Elmira, 12:45-5:15 p.m., Sept. 9, Elmira Warner Fire Department- Blood Bus, 2035 Mt. Jack Road
American Red Cross
Cadillac, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sept. 8, Wexford County Civic Center, 1320 N. Mitchell St.
