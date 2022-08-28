Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Elk Rapids, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 29, Elk Rapids High School Multipurpose Room, 308 Meguzee Point Road
McBain, 1:45-7:30 p.m., Aug. 29, Schrock residence- Blood Bus, 2514 W. Geers Road
McBain, 1:30-6 p.m., Aug. 30, Rehoboth Reformed Church Fellowship Hall, 8372 S. Lucas Road
Fife Lake, 1-5:30 p.m., Aug. 31, Forest Area High School Commons, 7741 Shippy Road
Cadillac, 2:15-8:15 p.m., Aug. 31, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 6184 E. M-55
Frankfort, 2-5:30 p.m., Sept. 1, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.
Mesick, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sept. 2, Northern Lavender Farm- Blood Bus, 3714 N. 19 Road
Cadillac, 8:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Sept. 5, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
McBain, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sept. 8, McBain High School Gym, 107 E. Maple St.
Cadillac, 9:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Sept. 9, Cadillac Fire Department- Blood Bus, 200 N. Lake St.
Manistee, 11:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Sept. 9, Manistee Intermediate School District, 772 E. Parkdale Ave.
