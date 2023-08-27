Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Charlevoix, 1:30-6 p.m., Aug. 28, Elks Club Community Room, 12735 U.S. 31 North
Empire, 11:15 a.m. to 3:30 pm., Aug. 29, Glen Lake Community Library, 10115 W. Front St.
Central Lake, 1:45-6 p.m., Aug. 29, Bible Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 1040 M-88
Elk Rapids, 2:15-5:30 p.m., Aug. 29, Short’s Brewing Company Pull Barn- Blood Bus, 211 Industrial Park Drive
Manistee, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Aug. 30, Little River Casino Resort Odawa Conference Room, 2700 Orchard Highway
Fife Lake, 1:15-5:30 p.m., Aug. 30, Forest Area High School Commons, 7741 Shippy Road
Kalkaska, 3-6:30 p.m., Aug. 30, BC Pizza, 104 N. Cedar St.
Manistee, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 31, Dr. Shrink- Blood Bus, 315 Washington St.
Lake City, 1:30-5:45 p.m., Aug. 31, Lake City Township Hall, 805 W. Kelly Road
Bear Lake, 3-6:45 p.m., Aug. 31, United Methodist Church Community Room, 7861 Main St.
Traverse City, 8:15-11 a.m., Sept. 1, Real Estate One, 511 E. Front St.
Acme, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Sept. 1, Grand Traverse Resort and Spa Conference Room, 100 Grand Traverse Village Blvd.
Cadillac, 7:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Sept. 4, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Lake Ann, 3:30-6:15 p.m., Sept. 5, United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 6583 First St.
McBain, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sept. 6, McBain High School Gym, 107 E. Maple St.
Elmira, 8-11:30 a.m., Sept. 7, East Jordan Foundry- Blood Bus, 2675 N. U.S. 131
Bellaire, 10:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Sept. 8, Township Ambulance Authority, 4405 S. M-88
Traverse City, 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sept. 8, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.
