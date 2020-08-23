Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Charlevoix, noon to 7 p.m., Aug. 24, Elks Club Community Room, 12735 U.S. 31 North
Benzonia, 2-6:15 p.m., Aug. 24, Shop-N-Save- Blood Bus, 1747 Benzie Hwy
Grayling, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 25, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Manistee, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 26, VFW Walsh Post 4499, 1211 28th St.
Charlevoix, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 27, Blood Bus, Bridge St.
Tustin, 2-7 p.m., Aug. 27, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Room, 108 Church St.
Kalkaska, noon to 6 p.m., Aug. 28, Kalkaska High School Library, 109 N. Birch St.
Cadillac, 3-8:30 p.m., Aug. 28, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 6184 E. M-55
Kingsley, 2-7 p.m., Aug. 31, Saint Mary’s of Hannah School Multipurpose Room, 2962 W. M-113
Lake Ann, 2-7 p.m., Sept. 1, United Methodist Church Community Center, 6583 First St.
McBain, 3-7:30 p.m., Sept. 1, Amish community- Blood Bus, 8870 S. Vandermullen Road.
Manistee, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 3, Munson Healthcare Classroom 2, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.
Frankfort, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Sept. 3, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.
American Red Cross
Cadillac, 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Sept. 1, Wexford County Civic Center, 1320 N. Mitchell St.
