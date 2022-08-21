Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Charlevoix, 12:45-6 p.m., Aug. 22, Elks Club Community Room, 12735 U.S. 31 North
Leland, noon to 4 p.m., Aug. 23, Leland Township Library Munnecke Room, 203 E. Cedar St.
Manistee, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 24, Little River Casino Resort, 2700 Orchard Highway
Traverse City, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Aug. 24, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.
Mancelona, 1-5:30 p.m., Aug. 24, Mancelona Township Offices- Blood Bus, 9610 S. M-88
Grayling, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 25, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Kalkaska, 10:15 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 26, Kalkaska High School Library, 109 N. Birch St.
Williamsburg, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 26, Turtle Creek Casino, 7741 M-72
Elk Rapids, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 29, Elk Rapids High School Multipurpose Room, 308 Meguzee Point Road
McBain, 1:45-7:30 p.m., Aug. 29, Schrock residence- Blood Bus, 2514 W. Geers Road
McBain, 1:30-6 p.m., Aug. 30, Rehoboth Reformed Church Fellowship Hall, 8372 S. Lucas Road
Fife Lake, 1-5:30 p.m., Aug. 31, Forest Area High School Commons, 7741 Shippy Road
Cadillac, 2:15-8:15 p.m., Aug. 31, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 6184 E. M-55
Frankfort, 2-5:30 p.m., Sept. 1, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.
Mesick, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sept. 2, Northern Lavender Farm- Blood Bus, 3714 N. 19 Road
