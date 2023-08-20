Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Boyne City, 2:30-6 p.m., Aug. 21, Community of Christ Church, 777 Vogel St.
Traverse City, 2:45-5:15 p.m., Aug. 21, Masonic Lodge Hemming Hall, 13360 S. West Bay Shore Drive
Tustin, 2:45-6:30 p.m., Aug. 22, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 108 Church St.
Kingsley, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Aug. 22, St. Mary of Hannah School Multipurpose Room, 2912 W. M-113
Grayling, 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Aug. 23, Air Way Automation- Blood Bus, 2268 Industrial Drive
Traverse City, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Aug. 23, Peninsula Community Library Community Room, 2893 Island View Road
Gaylord, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 24, Grace Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 232 S. Townline Road
Cadillac, 2:15-5:30 p.m., Aug. 24, First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
Grayling, 10:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Aug. 25, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Kalkaska, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Aug. 25, Kalkaska High School Library, 109 N. Birch St.
Charlevoix, 1:30-6 p.m., Aug. 28, Elks Club Community Room, 12735 U.S. 31 North
Empire, 11:15 a.m. to 3:30 pm., Aug. 29, Glen Lake Community Library, 10115 W. Front St.
Central Lake, 1:45-6 p.m., Aug. 29, Bible Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 1040 M-88
Elk Rapids, 2:15-5:30 p.m., Aug. 29, Short’s Brewing Company Pull Barn- Blood Bus, 211 Industrial Park Drive
Manistee, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Aug. 30, Little River Casino Resort Odawa Conference Room, 2700 Orchard Highway
Fife Lake, 1:15-5:30 p.m., Aug. 30, Forest Area High School Commons, 7741 Shippy Road
Kalkaska, 3-6:30 p.m., Aug. 30, BC Pizza, 104 N. Cedar St.
Manistee, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 31, Dr. Shrink- Blood Bus, 315 Washington St.
Lake City, 1:30-5:45 p.m., Aug. 31, Lake City Township Hall, 805 W. Kelly Road
Bear Lake, 3-6:45 p.m., Aug. 31, United Methodist Church Community Room, 7861 Main St.
Traverse City, 8:15-11 a.m., Sept. 1, Real Estate One, 511 E. Front St.
Acme, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Sept. 1, Grand Traverse Resort and Spa Conference Room, 100 Grand Traverse Village Blvd.
