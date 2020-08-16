Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Interlochen, 2-6:45 p.m., Aug. 17, Tom’s Food Market- Blood Bus, 9475 Market Dr.
Traverse City, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 18, Munson Business Office Conference Room 169, 4230 Copper Ridge Dr., Building E
Manton, 2-7 p.m., Aug. 19, Amish community- Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Road.
Traverse City, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 20, Kirkbride Hall Ballroom, 700 Cottageview Drive, Suite 200
Traverse City, noon to 4 p.m., Aug. 20, Windemuller Electric Community Room, 1301 Business Park Dr.
Kalkaska, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Aug. 21, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.
Fife Lake, noon to 4 p.m., Aug. 21, Fife Lake Library Community Room, 77 Lakecrest Ln.
Charlevoix, noon to 7 p.m., Aug. 24, Elks Club Community Room, 12735 U.S. 31 North
Benzonia, 2-6:15 p.m., Aug. 24, Shop-N-Save- Blood Bus, 1747 Benzie Hwy
Grayling, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 25, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Manistee, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 26, VFW Walsh Post 4499, 1211 28th St.
Charlevoix, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 27, Blood Bus, Bridge St.
Tustin, 2-7 p.m., Aug. 27, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Room, 108 Church St.
Kalkaska, noon to 6 p.m., Aug. 28, Kalkaska High School Library, 109 N. Birch St.
Cadillac, 3-8:30 p.m., Aug. 28, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 6184 E. M-55
