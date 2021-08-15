Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Boyne City, 2-6 p.m., Aug. 16, Community of Christ Church Community Room, 777 Vogel St.
Traverse City, 1:15-5:30 p.m., Aug. 18, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.
Manton, 2:15-7 p.m., Aug. 18, Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Road
Charlevoix, 10:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 19, Munson Healthcare conference rooms, 14700 Lake Shore Drive
Cadillac, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 19, Samaritas- Blood Bus, 460 Pearl St.
Ellsworth, 12:45-5:15 p.m., Aug. 20, Good Samaritan Family Services Community Room, 9100 Pleasant Hill Road
Kalkaska, 1-6 p.m., Aug. 20, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.
Charlevoix, 11:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Aug. 23, Elks Club Community Room, 12735 U.S. 31 North
Traverse City, 2-6:45 p.m., Aug. 24, Living Hope Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 3050 South Airport Road
Traverse City, 2:15-5 p.m., Aug. 24, Oryana- Blood Bus, 260 E. 10th St.
Traverse City, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Aug. 25, State Savings Bank- Blood Bus, 416 E. Front St.
McBain, 1:30-6 p.m., Aug. 25, Rehoboth Reformed Church Fellowship Hall, 8372 S. Lucas Road
Grayling, 9:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 26, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Tustin, 2:30-6:30 p.m., Aug. 26, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 108 Church St.
Manistee, 9:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Aug. 27, Little River Casino Odawa Conference Room, 2700 Orchard Highway
Cadillac, 3:15-8:30 p.m., Aug. 27, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 6184 E. M-55
American Red Cross
Cadillac, 1-6 p.m., Aug. 16, St. Ann Catholic Church, 800 W. 13th St.
Cadillac, 12:15-4:30 p.m., Aug. 17, St. Ann Catholic Church, 800 W. 13th St.
