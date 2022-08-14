Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Traverse City, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Aug. 15, St. Francis Catholic Church, 1025 S. Union St.
Kingsley, 3-7 p.m., Aug. 15, St. Mary’s of Hannah Catholic School Multipurpose Room, 2912 W. M-113
Traverse City, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 16, Munson Business Office- lower level conference room, 4230 Copper Ridge Drive, Building E
Lake City, 2:30-7 p.m., Aug. 16, Seventh-day Adventist Church Community Room, 5970 W. Sanborn Road
Manton, 2:30-7:30 p.m., Aug. 17, Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Road
Charlevoix, 10 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Aug. 18, Munson Healthcare Conference Rooms, 14700 Lake Shore Drive
Kalkaska, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Aug. 18, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.
Cadillac, 2:30-6 p.m., Aug. 18, First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
Bellaire, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 19, Meadow Brook Medical Facility- Blood Bus, 4543 S. M-88
Acme, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 19, Grand Traverse Resort and Spa Conference Room, 100 Grand Traverse Village Blvd.
Charlevoix, 12:45-6 p.m., Aug. 22, Elks Club Community Room, 12735 U.S. 31 North
Leland, noon to 4 p.m., Aug. 23, Leland Township Library Munnecke Room, 203 E. Cedar St.
Manistee, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 24, Little River Casino Resort, 2700 Orchard Highway
Traverse City, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Aug. 24, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.
Mancelona, 1-5:30 p.m., Aug. 24, Mancelona Township Offices- Blood Bus, 9610 S. M-88
Grayling, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 25, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Kalkaska, 10:15 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 26, Kalkaska High School Library, 109 N. Birch St.
Williamsburg, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 26, Turtle Creek Casino, 7741 M-72
