Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Traverse City, 1-5:30 p.m., Aug. 14, St. Francis Church, 1025 S. Union St.
Suttons Bay, 1:45-6 p.m., Aug. 14, St. Michael Catholic Church Father Baker Hall, 315 W. Broadway
East Jordan, 2:45-5:30 p.m., Aug. 14, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 101 N. Lake St.
Traverse City, 11:15 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Aug. 15, Munson Business Office Lower Level Conference Room- Building E, 4230 Copper Ridge Drive
Cadillac, 9:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 16, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus, 400 Hobart St.
Traverse City, 2-5:30 p.m., Aug. 16, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.
Manistee, 12:30-4 p.m., Aug. 17, Munson Healthcare Classroom 2, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.
Suttons Bay, 10:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Aug. 18, Strongheart Center, 2700 Strong Heart Way Road
Traverse City, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 18, Porcelain Patrol Service- Blood Bus, 726 Hastings St.
Boyne City, 2:30-6 p.m., Aug. 21, Community of Christ Church, 777 Vogel St.
Traverse City, 2:45-5:15 p.m., Aug. 21, Masonic Lodge Hemming Hall, 13360 S. West Bay Shore Drive
Tustin, 2:45-6:30 p.m., Aug. 22, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 108 Church St.
Kingsley, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Aug. 22, St. Mary of Hannah School Multipurpose Room, 2912 W. M-113
Grayling, 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Aug. 23, Air Way Automation- Blood Bus, 2268 Industrial Drive
Traverse City, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Aug. 23, Peninsula Community Library Community Room, 2893 Island View Road
Gaylord, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 24, Grace Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 232 S. Townline Road
Cadillac, 2:15-5:30 p.m., Aug. 24, First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
Grayling, 10:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Aug. 25, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Kalkaska, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Aug. 25, Kalkaska High School Library, 109 N. Birch St.
Appointments are encouraged at all locations, but walk-ins are welcome. Face masks are optional. Visit versiti.org for a complete list of blood drive locations and available times.
