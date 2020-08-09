Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Traverse City, 1-6 p.m., Aug. 10, St. Francis Church- Blood Bus, 123 E. 11th St.
Manistee, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 11, Dr. Shrink- Blood Bus, 315 Washington St.
Benzonia, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 11, Central Wellness Network Conference Room, 6051 Frankfort Hwy, No. 200
East Jordan, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Aug. 11, Gymnasium, 101 Civic Center Ln.
Cadillac, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 12, 44North- Blood Bus, 1406 N. Mitchell St.
Manistee, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 12, Manistee County Board Room, 415 Third St.
Marion, 2-7 p.m., Aug. 12, Highland Christian Reformed Church Hall, 9034 23 Mile Rd.
Traverse City, noon to 5 p.m., Aug. 13, Team Bob’s- Blood Bus, 1797 Park Dr.
Traverse City, 1-6 p.m., Aug. 13, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.
Interlochen, 2-6:45 p.m., Aug. 17, Tom’s Food Market- Blood Bus, 9475 Market Dr.
Traverse City, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 18, Munson Business Office Conference Room 169, 4230 Copper Ridge Drive, Building E
Manton, 2-7 p.m., Aug. 19, Amish community- Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Road
Traverse City, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 20, Kirkbride Hall Ballroom, 700 Cottageview Drive, Suite 200
Traverse City, noon to 4 p.m., Aug. 20, Windemuller Electric Community Room, 1301 Business Park Dr.
Kalkaska, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Aug. 21, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.
Fife Lake, noon to 4 p.m., Aug. 21, Fife Lake Library Community Room, 77 Lakecrest Ln.
American Red Cross
Cadillac, 1-6:45 p.m., Aug. 10, St. Ann Catholic Church, 800 W. 13th St.
Cadillac, 11:15 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 11, St. Ann Catholic Church, 800 W. 13th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.