Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Boyne City, 1:45-6 p.m., Aug. 8, Community of Christ Church, 777 Vogel St.
East Jordan, 2:45-8 p.m., Aug. 8, BC Pizza, 101 N. Lake St.
Manistee, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 10, Manistee County Board Room, 415 Third St.
Marion, 2:30-6:30 p.m., Aug. 10, Highland Christian Reformed Church Hall, 9034 23 Mile Road
Traverse City, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Aug. 15, St. Francis Catholic Church, 1025 S. Union St.
Kingsley, 3-7 p.m., Aug. 15, St. Mary’s of Hannah Catholic School Multipurpose Room, 2912 W. M-113
Traverse City, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 16, Munson Business Office- lower level conference room, 4230 Copper Ridge Drive, Building E
Lake City, 2:30-7 p.m., Aug. 16, Seventh-day Adventist Church Community Room, 5970 W. Sanborn Road
Manton, 2:30-7:30 p.m., Aug. 17, Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Road
Charlevoix, 10 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Aug. 18, Munson Healthcare Conference Rooms, 14700 Lake Shore Drive
Kalkaska, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Aug. 18, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.
Cadillac, 2:30-6 p.m., Aug. 18, First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
Bellaire, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 19, Meadow Brook Medical Facility- Blood Bus, 4543 S. M-88
Acme, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 19, Grand Traverse Resort and Spa Conference Room, 100 Grand Traverse Village Blvd. Appointments are encouraged at all locations, as space may be limited during the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC requires all donors to wear face masks — regardless of vaccination status — unless they have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing one.
