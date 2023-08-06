Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Traverse City, 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 7, Oryana- Blood Bus, 260 E. 10th St.
Cadillac, 1:45-6:45 p.m., Aug. 7, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Traverse City, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Aug. 8, Northwestern Michigan Fair- Blood Bus, 3606 Blair Townhall Road
Manton, 1:45-7 p.m., Aug. 9, Amish community- Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Road
Marion, 2:45-6:30 p.m., Aug. 9, Highland Christian Reformed Church Hall, 9034 23 Mile Road
Charlevoix, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 10, Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital- conference rooms, 14700 Lake Shore Drive
Kalkaska, 12:15-6 p.m., Aug. 10, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.
McBain, 1-5:45 p.m., Aug. 10, Rehoboth Reformed Church Fellowship Hall, 8372 S. Lucas Road
Traverse City, 10:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 11, Northwestern Michigan Fair- Blood Bus, 3606 Blair Townhall Road
Traverse City, 12:45-3:30 p.m., Aug. 11, Cowell Family Cancer Center Conference Room 1, 217 S. Madison St.
Traverse City, 1-5:30 p.m., Aug. 14, St. Francis Church, 1025 S. Union St.
Suttons Bay, 1:45-6 p.m., Aug. 14, St. Michael Catholic Church Father Baker Hall, 315 W. Broadway
East Jordan, 2:45-5:30 p.m., Aug. 14, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 101 N. Lake St.
Traverse City, 11:15 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Aug. 15, Munson Business Office Lower Level Conference Room- Building E, 4230 Copper Ridge Drive
Cadillac, 9:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 16, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus, 400 Hobart St.
Traverse City, 2-5:30 p.m., Aug. 16, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.
Manistee, 12:30-4 p.m., Aug. 17, Munson Healthcare Classroom 2, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.
Suttons Bay, 10:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Aug. 18, Strongheart Center, 2700 Strong Heart Way Road
Traverse City, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 18, Porcelain Patrol Service- Blood Bus, 726 Hastings St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.