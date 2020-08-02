Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Cadillac, 12:30-7:30 p.m., Aug. 3, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Traverse City, 1-6 p.m., Aug. 4, The Presbyterian Church- meeting room, 701 Westminster Road.
Manistee, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 5-6, Munson Medical Center Classroom 2, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.
Frankfort, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Aug. 6, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.
Thompsonville, 3-7 p.m., Aug. 7, Iron Fish Distillery- Blood Bus, 14234 Dzuibanek Road.
Traverse City, 1-6 p.m., Aug. 10, St. Francis Church- Blood Bus, 123 E. 11th St.
Manistee, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 11, Dr. Shrink- Blood Bus, 315 Washington St.
Benzonia, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 11, Central Wellness Network Conference Room, 6051 Frankfort Hwy, No. 200
East Jordan, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Aug. 11, Gymnasium, 101 Civic Center Ln.
Cadillac, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 12, 44North- Blood Bus, 1406 N. Mitchell St.
Manistee, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 12, Manistee County Board Room, 415 Third St.
Marion, 2-7 p.m., Aug. 12, Highland Christian Reformed Church Hall, 9034 23 Mile Road.
Traverse City, noon to 5 p.m., Aug. 13, Team Bob’s- Blood Bus, 1797 Park Dr.
Traverse City, 1-6 p.m., Aug. 13, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.
American Red Cross
Cadillac, 1-6:45 p.m., Aug. 10, St. Ann Catholic Church, 800 W. 13th St.
Cadillac, 11:15 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 11, St. Ann Catholic Church, 800 W. 13th St.
