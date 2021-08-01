Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Lake City, 10:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Aug. 2, Lake City High School, 251 E. Russell St.
Cadillac, 1:30-7:30 p.m., Aug. 2, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Frankfort, 2-5:15 p.m., Aug. 5, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.
Traverse City, 1:15-7 p.m., Aug. 9, St. Francis Catholic Church, 1025 S. Union St.
Traverse City, 2-5 p.m., Aug. 9, 4Front Credit Union- Blood Bus, 305 W. Front St.
Traverse City, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 10, Fairgrounds- Blood Bus, 3606 Blair Townhall Road
East Jordan, 12:45-5:30 p.m., Aug. 10, Emergency Service Station Training Room, 555 Maple St.
Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 11, Grand Traverse Bay YMCA Multipurpose Room, 3700 Silver Lake Road
Cadillac, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 11, 44North- Blood Bus, 1406 N. Mitchell St.
Manistee, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 11, Manistee County Board Room, 415 Third St.
Marion, 1:30-6:45 p.m., Aug. 11, Highland Christian Reformed Church Hall, 9034 23 Mile Road
Acme, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 12, Grand Traverse Resort and Spa Conference Room, 100 Grand Traverse Village Blvd.
Traverse City, 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m., Aug. 13, Fairgrounds, 3606 Blair Townhall Road
