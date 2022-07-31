Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Cadillac, 2-7:30 p.m., Aug. 1, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Traverse City, 2-6 p.m., Aug. 2, The Presbyterian Church- meeting room, 701 Westminster Road
Grayling, 12:30-6 p.m., Aug. 3, Grayling Fire Department- Blood Bus, 1041 City Boulevard
Cadillac, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 4, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus, 400 Hobart St.
Boyne City, 1:45-6 p.m., Aug. 8, Community of Christ Church, 777 Vogel St.
East Jordan, 2:45-8 p.m., Aug. 8, BC Pizza, 101 N. Lake St.
Manistee, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 10, Manistee County Board Room, 415 Third St.
Marion, 2:30-6:30 p.m., Aug. 10, Highland Christian Reformed Church Hall, 9034 23 Mile Road
