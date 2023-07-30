Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Mancelona, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p. m., July 31, Lakes of the North Association, 8151 Pineview Drive
Traverse City, 12:30-4:45 p.m., Aug. 1, The Presbyterian Church- meeting room, 701 Westminster Road
Lake City, 2-6:30 p.m., Aug. 1, Seventh-Day Adventist Church Community Room, 5970 W. Sanborn Road
Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Aug. 2, Grand Traverse Mall Community Room, 3200 South Airport Road
Falmouth, 1:15-5:15 p.m., Aug. 2, Ebels General Store- Blood Bus, 420 E. Prosper Road
Grayling, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Aug. 3, Grayling Fire Department- Blood Bus, 1041 City Boulevard
Suttons Bay, 1:45-5:30 p.m., Aug. 3, Leelanau County Government Center Community Meeting Room, 8527 E. Government Center Drive
Frankfort, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Aug. 3, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.
Traverse City, 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 7, Oryana- Blood Bus, 260 E. 10th St.
Cadillac, 1:45-6:45 p.m., Aug. 7, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Traverse City, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Aug. 8, Northwestern Michigan Fair- Blood Bus, 3606 Blair Townhall Road
Manton, 1:45-7 p.m., Aug. 9, Amish community- Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Road
Marion, 2:45-6:30 p.m., Aug. 9, Highland Christian Reformed Church Hall, 9034 23 Mile Road
Charlevoix, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 10, Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital- conference rooms, 14700 Lake Shore Drive
Kalkaska, 12:15-6 p.m., Aug. 10, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.
McBain, 1-5:45 p.m., Aug. 10, Rehoboth Reformed Church Fellowship Hall, 8372 S. Lucas Road
Traverse City, 10:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 11, Northwestern Michigan Fair- Blood Bus, 3606 Blair Townhall Road
Traverse City, 12:45-3:30 p.m., Aug. 11, Cowell Family Cancer Center Conference Room 1, 217 S. Madison St.
