Versiti Blood Center of Michigan
Charlevoix, 1-7 p.m., July 27, Elks Club Community Room, 12735 U.S. 31 North
Grayling, 8 a.m. to 12:25 p.m., July 28, Air Way Automation- Blood Bus, 2268 Industrial Dr.
Tustin, 2-7 p.m., July 28, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Room, 108 Church St.
Grayling, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., July 29, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Lake City, 2-7 p.m., July 29, Seventh-Day Adventist Church Community Room, 5970 W. Sanborn Road.
Cadillac, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 30, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus, 400 Hobart St.
Leland, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 30, Leland Township Library Munnecke Room, 203 E. Cedar St.
Kalkaska, 1-6 p.m., July 31, Las Vegas Tan & Salon- Blood Bus, 786 S. Cedar St.
Cadillac, 12:30-7:30 p.m., Aug. 3, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Traverse City, 1-6 p.m., Aug. 4, The Presbyterian Church- meeting room, 701 Westminster Road.
Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 1:10 p.m., Aug. 5, Northwest Michigan Surgery Center- Blood Bus, 4100 Park Forest Drive.
Manistee, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 5-6, Munson Medical Center Classroom 2, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.
Frankfort, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Aug. 6, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.
Thompsonville, 3-7 p.m., Aug. 7, Iron Fish Distillery- Blood Bus, 14234 Dzuibanek Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.