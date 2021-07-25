Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Charlevoix, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., July 26, Pine Cove and Charlevoix Apartments- Blood Bus, 1001 May St.
Traverse City, 1:45-7 p.m., July 26, Grand Traverse Yacht Club, 13653 S. West Bay Shore Drive
Grayling, 9:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., July 27, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Grayling, 9:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 28, Air Way Automation- Blood Bus, 2268 Industrial Drive
Traverse City, 2:15-6:30 p.m., July 28, Kensington Church Main Hall, 6880 Secord Road
Cadillac, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., July 29, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus, 400 Hobart St.
Benzonia, 10:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., July 29, Centra Wellness Network Conference Room, 6051 Frankfort Highway, Suite 200
Leland, 11:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 29, Leland Township Library Munnecke Room, 203 E. Cedar St.
Lake City, 10:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Aug. 2, Lake City High School, 251 E. Russell St.
Cadillac, 1:30-7:30 p.m., Aug. 2, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Frankfort, 2-5:15 p.m., Aug. 5, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.
