Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Grayling, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., July 26, Air Way Automation- Blood Bus, 2268 Industrial Drive
Elk Rapids, 1:45-6 p.m., July 26, Amvets Hall- meeting room, 410 Bridge St.
Grayling, 9:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 27, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Lake City, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 27, Lake City High School, 251 E. Russell St.
Bellaire, 1:15-7 p.m., July 28, Short’s Brewing Company, 121 N. Bridge St.
Traverse City, 1:30-5:30 p.m., July 28, Faith Reformed Church, 1139 E. Front St.
Lake Leelanau, 2:15-7 p.m., July 28, St. Mary’s Church, 403 S. Saint Mary St.
Cadillac, 2-7:30 p.m., Aug. 1, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Traverse City, 2-6 p.m., Aug. 2, The Presbyterian Church- meeting room, 701 Westminster Road
Grayling, 12:30-6 p.m., Aug. 3, Grayling Fire Department- Blood Bus, 1041 City Boulevard
Cadillac, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 4, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus, 400 Hobart St.
