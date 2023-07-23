Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Interlochen, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., July 24, Inland Township Fire Department Conference Room, 19668 Honor Highway
Charlevoix, 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., July 24, Health Department of Northwest Michigan- Blood Bus, 220 W. Garfield Ave.
Kalkaska, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 25, Kalkaska Memorial Hospital, 419 S. Coral St.
Elk Rapids, 1:45-6 p.m., July 25, Amvets Hall- meeting room, 410 Bridge St.
Manistee, 2:30-6 p.m., July 25, Trinity Lutheran Church- meeting room, 420 Oak St.
Tustin, 12:30-5 p.m., July 26, Yoder’s of Tustin- Blood Bus, 20030 200th Ave.
Bellaire, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., July 27, Shanty Creek Parlor D, 5780 Shanty Creek Road
Traverse City, 2-6 p.m., July 27, Faith Reformed Church The Intersection, 1139 E. Front St.
Cadillac, 2:30-8 p.m., July 27, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 6184 E. M-55
Frankfort, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., July 28, Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital Infusion Therapy Room, 224 Park Ave.
Mancelona, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p. m., July 31, Lakes of the North Association, 8151 Pineview Drive
Traverse City, 12:30-4:45 p.m., Aug. 1, The Presbyterian Church- meeting room, 701 Westminster Road
Lake City, 2-6:30 p.m., Aug. 1, Seventh-Day Adventist Church Community Room, 5970 W. Sanborn Road
Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Aug. 2, Grand Traverse Mall Community Room, 3200 South Airport Road
Falmouth, 1:15-5:15 p.m., Aug. 2, Ebels General Store- Blood Bus, 420 E. Prosper Road
Grayling, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Aug. 3, Grayling Fire Department- Blood Bus, 1041 City Boulevard
Suttons Bay, 1:45-5:30 p.m., Aug. 3, Leelanau County Government Center Community Meeting Room, 8527 E. Government Center Drive
Frankfort, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Aug. 3, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.
