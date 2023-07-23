Versiti Blood Center

of Michigan

Interlochen, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., July 24, Inland Township Fire Department Conference Room, 19668 Honor Highway

Charlevoix, 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., July 24, Health Department of Northwest Michigan- Blood Bus, 220 W. Garfield Ave.

Kalkaska, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 25, Kalkaska Memorial Hospital, 419 S. Coral St.

Elk Rapids, 1:45-6 p.m., July 25, Amvets Hall- meeting room, 410 Bridge St.

Manistee, 2:30-6 p.m., July 25, Trinity Lutheran Church- meeting room, 420 Oak St.

Tustin, 12:30-5 p.m., July 26, Yoder’s of Tustin- Blood Bus, 20030 200th Ave.

Bellaire, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., July 27, Shanty Creek Parlor D, 5780 Shanty Creek Road

Traverse City, 2-6 p.m., July 27, Faith Reformed Church The Intersection, 1139 E. Front St.

Cadillac, 2:30-8 p.m., July 27, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 6184 E. M-55

Frankfort, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., July 28, Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital Infusion Therapy Room, 224 Park Ave.

Mancelona, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p. m., July 31, Lakes of the North Association, 8151 Pineview Drive

Traverse City, 12:30-4:45 p.m., Aug. 1, The Presbyterian Church- meeting room, 701 Westminster Road

Lake City, 2-6:30 p.m., Aug. 1, Seventh-Day Adventist Church Community Room, 5970 W. Sanborn Road

Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Aug. 2, Grand Traverse Mall Community Room, 3200 South Airport Road

Falmouth, 1:15-5:15 p.m., Aug. 2, Ebels General Store- Blood Bus, 420 E. Prosper Road

Grayling, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Aug. 3, Grayling Fire Department- Blood Bus, 1041 City Boulevard

Suttons Bay, 1:45-5:30 p.m., Aug. 3, Leelanau County Government Center Community Meeting Room, 8527 E. Government Center Drive

Frankfort, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Aug. 3, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.

Appointments are encouraged at all locations, but walk-ins are welcome. Face masks are optional. Visit versiti.org for a complete list of blood drive locations and available times.

